ALPA President Blasts Airbus-Driven Single-Pilot Initiative

Last week, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) president Jason Ambrosi took on an Airbus-driven initiative to promote single-pilot operations. He addressed the International Aviation Club of Washington as leader of the organization that represents 78,000 pilots flying for 41 airlines in the U.S. and Canada.
In his address, reported by Forbes, Ambrosi noted the near-disaster in Austin, Texas, in which a landing FedEx crew narrowly avoided a collision with a Southwest Boeing 737 in foggy conditions. The FedEx first officer made the quick decision to abort the landing, and the two pilots worked together to effect a safe response to the near-tragedy. Ambrosi told his audience, “Some manufacturers and foreign airlines are actually working to design flight decks that replace the very safety features that averted these disasters. They plan to replace pilots with automation. Of course, that’s insane.”
Ambrosi told the listeners that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is working with Airbus on hammering out criteria for the manufacturer’s extended Minimum Crew Operations (eMCO). He called the plans “a gamble with safety; and a gamble with people’s lives.”
“To prevent this risk to safety from reaching our country,” he continued, “we must work together with aviation regulators and stakeholders to discourage it across the globe. We cannot allow foreign regulators to grease the skids for their manufacturers, trying to force our hand to undermine safety in our country.”
Airbus’s new commercial aircraft CEO Christian Scherer, who assumed his position in January, told The Sunday Times of London that single-pilot airline operations are “technologically feasible.” “And bear in mind,” he continued, “if you go to a one-man cockpit, you might as well go to a zero-man cockpit. Because it all needs to cater for the eventuality that this one guy just ate a bad oyster and is incapacitated and the airplane has to take over. So, one pilot or zero pilot is effectively the same thing.”
Just ask Captain Kevin Sullivan what he thinks! A former US Navy pilot who had moved to Australia, he was the captain of QF72 from Singapore to Perth on 7th October 2008 when it went into two rapid, uncontrolled and uncommanded pitch-down manoeuvers which caused severe injuries to a number of passengers and crew.
These manoeuvres were found to have been caused by major software issues on VH-QPA, an Airbus A330-301 which was the aircraft performing the flight that day. Sullivan wanted, needed, and relied on, the assistance provided by his fellow flight-deck crew, First Officer Peter Lipsett and Second Officer Ross Hales to get the aircraft safely on the ground at Learmonth Airport, Western Australia; meanwhile, eight of the nine cabin crew had their hands full dealing with the injured (including one of the cabin crew who was thrown to the ceiling and back to the floor in the rear galley on the first pitch-down manoeuvre), all the while trying to reassure all other passengers and prevent the onset of widespread panic.
This cost Sullivan his career, his passion, and his previously quite sound mental health; similarly with Cabin Attendant Fuzzy Maiava (a Maori from New Zealand) who remains permanently crippled by the incident. Others have sustained similar but maybe less serious long-term effects. I have named these folk without their permission, because I an sure they will agree with me.
And how successful would Sully have been without Styles alongside him, reading checklists, performing a whole range of supporting tasks, but most importantly of all acting as a sounding board, even for what at the time seemed like an absolutely hair-brained scheme for landing US 1549 wheels up in the Hudson?
I believe taking away a second front-seater jeopardises the safety of every single soul on board, and quite frankly the price in human suffering and possible death is far, far too high. QF 72 and US 1549 were but two examples where the presence of another pilot on the flight deck was paramount; there have been many others – and I can absolutely guarantee there will be more incidents to come as technology continues to invade and pervade our lives. Just remember – Artificial Intelligence was and is designed by humans – and so it is far, far from infallible. Keep BOTH front seats occupied by trained pilots. Anything less is pure and utter negligence.
Amen!
The NTSB investigation library is full of software induced incidents which I would guess Airbus aircraft are in the majority. The Boeing Max incident was not an isolated event it was an example of automations shortcomings. One could fill a book with similar incidents. For whatever reason, Boeing took it on the chin while Airbus gets by with a few new lines of computer code and an “Ooops” for an explanation. They’ve been flaunting their “fly by wire” technology for over thirty years now and yet those little software gremlins keep popping up. And the FAA/EASA folks don’t have a clue. They have let those gremlins out of the box with no idea how to control them. Just how many near miss catastrophes are needed for them to figure this out. We can only thank our lucky stars there were well trained humans up front.
I have to wonder if Mr. Scherer were sitting in the front row of Qatas flight 32, one of those marvelous A380s, if he would be so anxious to remove flight crews. The root cause was not a computer issue but there is no way in hell that aircraft would have made a safe landing withour the crews on board. This needs to be nipped in the bud immediately!
Like we buy insurance policies hoping they will never be needed, and I had a tornado safe room installed and as the installer said as he walked away, “I hope you never have to use it”, same thing with the second pilot. A second crew member is a money well spent insurance addition to the cockpit. And they are even handy to have around without emergency necessity….sometimes. No to one pilot.
Truth once again being stranger than fiction, as trite and overused as the phrase has become nevertheless characterizes this bizarre moment. This proposition is one on which the traveling public will ultimately vote and the human instinct for self preservation will ultimately decide.