Airport Design Under Scrutiny In JeJu Air Accident Probe

While much remains unknown about the fatal Jeju Air accident in South Korea, what is clear is the tragic role played by the localizer antenna installation off the end of the runway. The hardened structure surrounding the antenna undoubtedly contributed greatly to the destruction of the Boeing 737 as it skidded off the runway and slammed into the unyielding concrete.

Experts have explained that, given the necessity of a localizer antenna being located on the runway centerline, great effort has been expended worldwide to make the antennas’ structures as light and “breakaway” as possible. Not so here. And while the Muan International Airport’s footprint doesn’t leave much room for an overrun, experienced airline pilots have cringed at how close the antenna was to the end of the runway. And if there were ever a case where some runway length could be sacrificed to install an Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS), Muan International would be a prime candidate.

An article published by the Al Jazeera news site quotes University of Southern California civil engineering professor Najmedin Meshkati saying, “The rigid structure proved catastrophic when the skidding aircraft made an impact. Undoubtedly, had the aircraft instead encountered the airport wall, which would have provided less resistance, the survival rate might have been higher.”