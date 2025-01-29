NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Orlando Authority Delays ADS-B-Derived Landing Fees

11th-hour public comment meeting pushes officials to reconsider fee play

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Orlando Executive Airport

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) reported today that the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), which controls Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport, has delayed a proposal to impose automated ADS-B-monitored landing fees. The AOPA credits a flurry of input from local pilots just two days before the January 15 vote for the decision to reconsider the proposal.

In a published report, AOPA Southern Region Manager Stacey Heaton wrote: “It is rare for GA aircraft owners to be billed for landing fees, though the relatively recent creation of businesses that harvest ADS-B data from third-party providers and use it to generate invoices sent to registered owners on behalf of airport operators has been too tempting for many airports to resist—even as community members question whether the airports actually need the money.”

Describing the events of just a few hectic days, Heaton explained, “After months of claiming that GOAA had not established a landing fee policy, the board scheduled a January 15 vote. Just as abruptly, a January 13 meeting was called to hear from the public on the landing fee proposal. The short notice for that 4 p.m. meeting made it difficult for many to attend. AOPA emailed members in the region a call to action that was quickly amplified by word of mouth, and I was gratified to see more than 100 concerned pilots arrive for a standing-room-only event. Many members who were unable to attend in person sent emails voicing their concerns.”

The following evening, the GOAA board staff announced that airport leadership had opted to delay considering the landing fee proposal “pending review and refinement.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
67 People Involved In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Blackhawk Helicopter In Washington
Aviation News67 People Involved In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Blackhawk Helicopter In WashingtonRuss Niles
USAF F-35 Crashes In Alaska: Pilot Safe
Aviation NewsUSAF F-35 Crashes In Alaska: Pilot SafeMark Phelps
White House Addresses NJ Drone ‘Mystery’
Aviation NewsWhite House Addresses NJ Drone ‘Mystery’Mark Phelps
Bedminster, NJ Airport Reiterates Need For TFR Relief
Aviation NewsBedminster, NJ Airport Reiterates Need For TFR ReliefMark Phelps
More Pentagon Money For 6th-Gen Fighter Engine
Aviation NewsMore Pentagon Money For 6th-Gen Fighter EngineMark Phelps
Duffy Confirmed As Transportation Secretary
Aviation NewsDuffy Confirmed As Transportation SecretaryMark Phelps