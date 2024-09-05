CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Archer Aviation Surpasses 2024 Flight Test Goal

Archer Aviation’s eVTOL prototype, Midnight, completes more than 400 test flights.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Image: Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation’s eVTOL prototype Midnight completed 402 test flights so far this year, surpassing its goal of 400 flights in 2024, the company announced Tuesday.

Over the past eight months, Archer has intensified its flight test operations in preparation for “for-credit” certification testing with the FAA. “When we first set our goal for 400 flights this year it was viewed as aggressive, but here we are in August already knocking it out,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer. “I’m proud of the Archer flight test team and the supporting groups that made it happen.”

According to the company, its test flights have focused on five key areas including transition flights, high-rate operations, landings, noise, and flight control laws. Each flight yields essential data that the team uses to assess and enhance aircraft loads, vibrations, performance and handling characteristics.

In addition to its testing success, Archer is moving forward with plans for eVTOL air taxi networks in major cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York, where it will operate the Midnight aircraft in collaboration with Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
