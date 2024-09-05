Archer Aviation Surpasses 2024 Flight Test Goal

Archer Aviation’s eVTOL prototype Midnight completed 402 test flights so far this year, surpassing its goal of 400 flights in 2024, the company announced Tuesday.

Over the past eight months, Archer has intensified its flight test operations in preparation for “for-credit” certification testing with the FAA. “When we first set our goal for 400 flights this year it was viewed as aggressive, but here we are in August already knocking it out,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer. “I’m proud of the Archer flight test team and the supporting groups that made it happen.”

According to the company, its test flights have focused on five key areas including transition flights, high-rate operations, landings, noise, and flight control laws. Each flight yields essential data that the team uses to assess and enhance aircraft loads, vibrations, performance and handling characteristics.