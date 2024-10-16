NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Association Of California Airports Hosts Record-Breaking Annual Conference

The conference marked the highest attended since the association’s inception in 1997.

The Association of California Airports (ACA) recently wrapped up its largest annual conference to date—drawing more than 170 attendees from across the state, officials announced in a press release.

The conference, which took place Oct. 2 to 4 in South Lake Tahoe, was the highest attended conference since ACA’s founding in 1997.

The two-day conference brought together airport managers, aviation stakeholders, and representatives from organizations such as AOPA, NBAA, and NATA. Participants shared updates and discussed the latest developments impacting California's aviation landscape, including regulatory changes and funding opportunities.

A key focus of the conference was a session addressing the transition to unleaded fuel featuring updates from representatives of the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions Initiative (EAGLE) on its progress and implications for the aviation community.

“With California’s aviation landscape rapidly evolving, this year’s Annual Conference was more important than ever,” said ACA President Justin Castagna. “The record attendance reflects the commitment and support from our airport professionals, industry partners, and collective membership to collaborate on the critical issues facing California’s airports.”

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
