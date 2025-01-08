ATC Training Firm Taps Tech Developer’s Skill Sets

The Air Traffic Control Future Operators (ATCFO) is joining with UFA to “address the pressing issue of the air traffic controller shortage.” ATCFO, Inc., describes itself as “dedicated to addressing the critical shortage of air traffic controllers in the United States,” with a team of former FAA Air Traffic Managers, controllers, and industry experts. UFA, Inc. bills itself as a provider of “simulation and voice recognition technologies that train controllers and airfield operators.”

The joint effort is designed to combine ATCFO’s training programs, which emphasize continued education to keep controllers up to date on industry advancements and regulations, by adding UFA’s technology to the programs.

Among the UFA technology to be added to ATCFO’s training curriculum is ATSpeak, an e-learning platform that uses a speech recognition and response system to help students exercise their phraseology, knowledge and skills.

Bruce Bivins, ATCFO president, said, "UFA's next-generation tech will help ATCFO to fill the air traffic controller shortage and increase the safety of air travel worldwide. The state-of-the-art simulation and voice recognition technology will make sure that everyone is prepared when safety is on the line."