ATR Crash Kills 62 In Sao Paulo

An ATR regional airliner appeared to be in a flat spin before it crashed in a residential area of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. All 58 passengers and four crew…

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

An ATR regional airliner appeared to be in a flat spin before it crashed in a residential area of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. All 58 passengers and four crew were killed. The flight was operated by Voepass Linhas Aereas and was reportedly inbound for landing. A video shows the aircraft pitched vertically down before the wings mostly level and the plane drops vertically in a flat spin. Circumstances leading to the crash have not surfaced yet although some reports say there were icing conditions. Initial reports suggest there were no fatalities on the ground. The plane reportedly hit at least one house. More details as they become available.

video
Russ Niles
Russ Niles

