Avflight’s Mesa, Arizona FBO Adds SAF To Its Offerings

The first truckload of Sustainable Aviation Fuel has arrived at Avflight’s Mesa, Arizona facility.

Mark Phelps
Avflight, the FBO arm of Ann Arbor, Michigan-based fuel supplier Avfuel, has announced it now offers sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Falcon Field (KFFZ), Mesa, Arizona location. The first truckload of SAF arrived at KFFZ on August 28.

The Falcon Field location is also the 30th Avflight FBO to offer SAF. Neste, based in Long Beach, California, will supply the fuel, which is branded as Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel. At 30% SAF, the blend represents one of the highest blend ratios available in business aviation, according to Avfuel, which added, “Each 8,000-gallon truckload delivery provides a 19-metric-ton reduction in carbon emissions over the fuel’s lifecycle.”

Aaron Mauer, Senior Regional Manager for Avflight, said,  “The addition of SAF to Avflight Mesa’s overall sustainability initiatives furthers our commitment to reducing the production of greenhouse gasses and provides our customers the opportunity to work toward their sustainability goals.”

Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
