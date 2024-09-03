Avflight’s Mesa, Arizona FBO Adds SAF To Its Offerings

Avflight, the FBO arm of Ann Arbor, Michigan-based fuel supplier Avfuel, has announced it now offers sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Falcon Field (KFFZ), Mesa, Arizona location. The first truckload of SAF arrived at KFFZ on August 28.

The Falcon Field location is also the 30th Avflight FBO to offer SAF. Neste, based in Long Beach, California, will supply the fuel, which is branded as Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel. At 30% SAF, the blend represents one of the highest blend ratios available in business aviation, according to Avfuel, which added, “Each 8,000-gallon truckload delivery provides a 19-metric-ton reduction in carbon emissions over the fuel’s lifecycle.”