Unleaded Swift UL94 Now Available At KMYF In San Diego

Unleaded aviation fuel now available for Swift STC holders.

Mark Phelps
Credit: Crownair Aviation

Unleaded aviation fuel is now available at San Diego Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport (KMYF). Crownair Aviation announced that as of Nov. 1, Swift Fuels UL94 is now available for those aircraft operators who have the appropriate supplemental type certificate (STC). San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was at the FBO to ceremonially pump the first gallon of UL94 into the wing of a 1966 Cessna 182J Skylane.

STCs for the Swift UL94 product are available for some 80% of the general aviation aircraft fleet, excluding higher-compression engines found in higher-performance aircraft. However, estimates are that 80% of aviation gasoline is consumed by the 20% of aircraft that fall in that category.

Ray Richmond, Crownair general manager and president, said, “While this doesn’t replace all aviation gasoline, it is an important first step. The aviation industry, FAA and EPA are working to find a solution that can be a drop-in replacement for all piston aircraft. Crownair is proud to be on the front-end of this important movement with the provision of UL94.”

The Swift UL94 pumped at Crownair is sourced through its regular fuel supplier, Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Avfuel Corporation.

Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
