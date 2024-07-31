Aviation Lighting Giants Whelen And AeroLEDs Come Together

Two stalwarts in aviation lighting technology, Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT) and AeroLEDs, have joined forces. With a 70-year track record in the industry, WAT has announced an agreement to acquire “substantially all assets” of AeroLEDs, LLC. According to the WAT statement, “This deal represents more than just a business transaction; it signifies the union of two like-minded entities dedicated to understanding and prioritizing the needs and values of the aviation community.”

Tyler Wheeler, CEO of WAT, said, “AeroLEDs has built a remarkable reputation for reliability and innovation, and together, we will continue to deliver high-quality, durable, and efficient lighting solutions that our customers trust and rely on. Our brands have consistently aligned in our mission to continuously enhance products for the betterment of the aviation community.”

AeroLEDs will continue to operate from its base in Boise, Idaho. Nate Calvin, CEO, said, “This combination is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. AeroLEDs will continue to provide the same exceptional products and customer service that our customers know and love.”