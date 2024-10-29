Wichita Photographer Dies In Tragic Ramp Accident

In a tragic accident last weekend, 37-year-old Wichita photographer Amanda Gallagher was killed when she inadvertently backed into a spinning propeller on the ramp of Cook Airfield (K50) in Derby, Kansas, a suburb of Wichita. An avid skydiver herself, she was reportedly taking pictures of people exiting an airplane at the Air Capital Drop Zone when she was struck by the propeller.

Gallagher was transported to a hospital but died of her injuries. Remembered on a GoFundMe page as “kind, adventurous, and creative,” the page continues: “She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed.” The accident occurred at about 3:00 pm local time on Saturday, October 26.