Wichita Photographer Dies In Tragic Ramp Accident
Skydiver/photographer was shooting pictures on the airport ramp.
In a tragic accident last weekend, 37-year-old Wichita photographer Amanda Gallagher was killed when she inadvertently backed into a spinning propeller on the ramp of Cook Airfield (K50) in Derby, Kansas, a suburb of Wichita. An avid skydiver herself, she was reportedly taking pictures of people exiting an airplane at the Air Capital Drop Zone when she was struck by the propeller.
Gallagher was transported to a hospital but died of her injuries. Remembered on a GoFundMe page as “kind, adventurous, and creative,” the page continues: “She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed.” The accident occurred at about 3:00 pm local time on Saturday, October 26.
Cook Airfield management issued a statement on Facebook: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield. I wasn't there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently. Just please keep her family, her friends and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts."