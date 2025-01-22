Presidential Transition’s Big Changes Could Impact Aviation

There is an air of uncertainty within the broad aviation industry over the ongoing transition to a new Presidential Administration. While the transfer of power is always a confusing time, the Trump team has made sweeping changes that will have an unknown effect on aviation - and general aviation in particular.

The most visible potential effects related to GA of the new Administration are a freeze on any new regulations, a hiring pause for federal employees, and vacancies at key leadership positions in the government, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and, to a lesser degree for GA, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). As of now, the Administrator and Associate Administrator positions at the FAA are vacant.

On the positive side, the pro-business stance of the Trump team could mean more favorable tax policies for aircraft owners. But there is also concern that a movement to privatize air traffic control might resurface after several attempts have failed in the past.

Aviation trade groups remain cautious in their outlook. For example, asked about the regulatory freeze announced Monday, the National Business Aviation Association told AVweb, "NBAA is working to understand the full implications of the announcement, specifically with regard to any pending or existing rules related to the aviation industry." The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), responded, "We understand the Administration’s stance on rulemaking and are working to get clarity on the extent of the order and how the review process will be managed. In aviation, the biggest challenge is not to stop rulemaking and other regulatory materials related to the promulgation of safety and technical standards; instead, it is to find ways to enable them in a timely, transparent, and accountable manner to facilitate advances in new technology and enhance U.S. aviation safety, leadership and competitiveness."

Contacted this afternoon, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) had not formulated a response to AVweb’s request for comment at press time. AVweb will update this story when more responses come in.

Hoping that the recent passage of the Aviation Reauthorization Act would provide some stability to the industry and its government leadership, GA stakeholders are now concerned that slowing down progress could jeopardize sorely needed programs, such as infrastructure investment and the commitment to replenishing the thinning ranks of air traffic controllers.