Alaska Air Backs JetZero Blended-Wing Design

Alaska Air has announced an investment in JetZero’s blended-wing-body (BWB) aircraft concept. The commitment (financial terms undisclosed) comes in the form of options for future aircraft orders. The deal was struck through Alaska Air’s financial investment arm, Alaska Star Ventures.

According to the announcement, BWB aircraft show the potential of providing fuel burns up to 50% less than aerodynamically conventional airliners, with commensurately lower emissions. The airline had already invested as part of California-based startup JetZero’s Series A last year and claims to be the first airline to do so.

Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-founder, JetZero, said, “The biggest challenge for airlines is lowering fuel burn and emissions. Of all the great new technologies in work, the BWB design delivers the biggest impact by far. Airlines will see immediate benefit in cost savings, dramatically lower emissions and improved customer experience, compared to airplanes flying today.”