NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Blue Origin Rocket Reaches Orbit On First Attempt

On Thursday, Blue Origin launched its New Glenn rocket making history as the first private space-launch company in the Western world to reach orbit on its first attempt.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Photo: Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin successfully launched its New Glenn rocket on its maiden flight Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Blue Origin has now become the first private space-launch company in the Western world to successfully reach orbit on its first attempt using a rocket of its own design, as reported by PCMag.

Similar to SpaceX's Falcon 9, the New Glenn's first stage is engineered to autonomously return to a Blue Origin recovery ship after boosting the upper stage beyond the lower atmosphere. While the primary goal of reaching orbit was a success, Blue Origin confirmed the booster was lost during descent. “We knew landing our booster on the first try was an ambitious goal,” said Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp in a press release.

Thursday’s launch marks a new era for Blue Origin as the company’s success with New Glenn is crucial for establishing its place in the launch market and competing with Elon Musk’s SpaceX— which has maintained industry dominance in recent years. Musk himself acknowledged the achievement, congratulating Bezos on  X writing, "Well done, @JeffBezos and the Blue Origin team!" 

Looking ahead, Blue Origin aims to use New Glenn for launching satellites, spacecraft, and even lunar missions with its own designs. The company has already secured contracts with NASA, the Space Force, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, and other key partners. Additionally, Blue Origin is also working to certify New Glenn with the U.S. Space Force for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Fly Legal Day Spotlights Dangers Of Illegal Charters
Aviation NewsFly Legal Day Spotlights Dangers Of Illegal ChartersAmelia Walsh
Southwest Pilot Charged With DUI
Aviation NewsSouthwest Pilot Charged With DUIAmelia Walsh
Mokulele Airlines Grounds Fleet Over Maintenance Issue
Aviation NewsMokulele Airlines Grounds Fleet Over Maintenance IssueAmelia Walsh
Ohio Jobs Grants Boost Prospects for GE Aerospace Engineers
Aviation NewsOhio Jobs Grants Boost Prospects for GE Aerospace EngineersMark Phelps
Skyguardian Drones To Perform Recon, Surveillance for Canada
Aviation NewsSkyguardian Drones To Perform Recon, Surveillance for CanadaMark Phelps
Family Files $2.6B Lawsuit Over 2018 AW169 Fatal Crash
Aviation NewsFamily Files $2.6B Lawsuit Over 2018 AW169 Fatal CrashMark Phelps