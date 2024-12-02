Boeing Execs Swap Bizjets For Economy Seats

Boeing executives are getting to know their products and those of competitors like they've probably never done before after their new boss all but grounded the company's fleet of Challenger 650 business jets. Bloomberg used ADS-B tracking sites to deduce that use of the Challengers has dropped 80% with just 29 flights in October compared to 149 in August. Instead of red carpets and catered meals, the 19 C-suite staff are munching pretzels in Economy with the customers of their customers on the planes their company makes along with those from Airbus, Embraer and other competitors.