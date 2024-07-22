Boeing Projects Need For 2.4 Million New Aviation Professionals

Commercial aviation will need 2.4 million new aviation professionals over the next 20 years, according to Boeing’s 2024 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) announced July 22 at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The report noted that long-term demand for qualified aviation personnel remained strong with the need for some 674,000 pilots, 716,000 maintenance technicians and 980,000 cabin crew members by 2043 to meet growing demands.

“Driven by aviation traffic trending above pre-pandemic levels, personnel attrition and commercial fleet growth, the demand for aviation personnel continues to rise,” said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. “We are focused on being a reliable and innovative partner in the lifecycle of aviation training. Our offerings are rooted in competency-based training and assessment programs to help ensure high quality aviation training starting in flight schools and in commercial operations while helping enhance aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions.”

Boeing also anticipated a 3% increase in airplane deliveries over the next 20 years projecting a need for 44,000 new commercial aircraft. According to the company, single-aisle airplanes will make up 71% of the fleet with new deliveries primarily for short- to medium-haul routes.