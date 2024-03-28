Boeing Sues Virgin Galactic Over Unpaid Invoices, Intellectual Property

Boeing, on behalf of its subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences, filed a lawsuit against Virgin Galactic for alleged unpaid bills and misappropriation of proprietary trade secrets. According to the March 21 filing, as reported by Spacenews.com, Mojave, California-based Virgin Galactic contracted with Aurora in July 2022 to design and build two new “mothership” aircraft designed to launch Virgin’s suborbital space vehicles. The first was to be delivered in 2025, designed to replace Virgin Galactic’s VMS Eve launch platform.
Virginia-based Aurora has a history of innovative concept projects, including a 2002 demonstration aircraft designed to study atmospheric aspects of flying on Mars. It reached an altitude of 100,000 feet to simulate the low density of the atmosphere on the red planet. Another project in 2008 involved developing an uncrewed aircraft with a 1,000-pound payload designed to remain aloft in the stratosphere for five years under solar power. Boeing acquired Aurora in 2017.
The Boeing lawsuit claims that work on the Virgin Galactic project stopped after completion of the second “task order” in May 2023. According to language in the filing, “Aurora concluded that it would not be possible for Virgin Galactic to produce the new Mothership Virgin Galactic wanted, on the budget available to it, on the timeline Virgin Galactic hoped to meet.” The suit claims invoices for work performed totaling $26.4 million have not been paid, despite multiple attempts to resolve the dispute.
Boeing and Aurora also claim that Virgin Galactic refused to destroy proprietary technical specifications that model aircraft stability and control performance, and also proprietary data on composite construction. The “trade secrets” were inadvertently provided to Virgin Galactic as work on the mothership design progressed, according to the suit.
Virgin Galactic did not immediately return an AVweb phone request for comment, but told SpaceNews, “We believe this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum.”
Sounds like a cash crunch has been in the making. Not surprising considering all of the other costs that are beginning to pile up due to all of the Boeing mishaps. The more the FAA looks, flying customers see, law suits pile up and carrier orders fall off, the more expensive it is to stay alive much less operate, or, break even for that matter. Boeing is in a world of hurt with no way out as far as I can see barring a government bail out.
What’s a few more trillion added to the US debt for a Boeing bailout?
Build Boeing Back Better Before Boeing Bails.
Compadres: In light of Boeing’s lawsuit against Virgin Galactic, a constructive approach demands both companies swiftly address their legal and financial disputes to minimize harm to the aerospace industry. This situation underscores the critical need for clear contracts, respect for intellectual property, and open communication. It’s imperative for Boeing and Virgin Galactic to resolve their differences not just for their sake but to uphold the spirit of innovation and collaboration that propels the aerospace sector forward. Failure to do so not only tarnishes their reputations but also risks stifling technological advancement. Both entities must act responsibly and find a resolution that emphasizes integrity and the greater good of industry progress.
Ohhh Raf… what have you been smokin?