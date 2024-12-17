Border Patrol Helicopter Down In California, Pilot Killed

Yesterday (December 16), a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter crashed on the U.S. side of the Mexican border near Tijuana, Mexico, while on a border security mission. According to a CBP statement, the pilot and sole occupant of the 2009 Eurocopter AS350B3+ Ecureuil was killed. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. PST.

According to data from FlightAware, the helicopter took off around 9 a.m. PST from San Diego Brown Field Municipal Airport (KSDM) and was maneuvering along the border and over the Sol Valley Ranch, an 824-acre cannabis growing facility. The ranch is about three miles north of Potrero, California.