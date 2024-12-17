Border Patrol Helicopter Down In California, Pilot Killed
Crash occurred in a field on a cannabis farm
Yesterday (December 16), a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter crashed on the U.S. side of the Mexican border near Tijuana, Mexico, while on a border security mission. According to a CBP statement, the pilot and sole occupant of the 2009 Eurocopter AS350B3+ Ecureuil was killed. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. PST.
According to data from FlightAware, the helicopter took off around 9 a.m. PST from San Diego Brown Field Municipal Airport (KSDM) and was maneuvering along the border and over the Sol Valley Ranch, an 824-acre cannabis growing facility. The ranch is about three miles north of Potrero, California.
CBP described the pilot, who has not yet been identified, as an “air interdiction agent.” The helicopter, N617GC, is listed as owned by Granite Coast Mapping, but operated by CBP. According to FAA registration information, Granite Coast Mapping has an address in Coronado, California. Its registration certificate is dated in September 2016.