NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Border Patrol Helicopter Down In California, Pilot Killed

Crash occurred in a field on a cannabis farm

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: FlightAware

Yesterday (December 16), a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter crashed on the U.S. side of the Mexican border near Tijuana, Mexico, while on a border security mission. According to a CBP statement, the pilot and sole occupant of the 2009 Eurocopter AS350B3+ Ecureuil was killed. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. PST.

According to data from FlightAware, the helicopter took off around 9 a.m. PST from San Diego Brown Field Municipal Airport (KSDM) and was maneuvering along the border and over the Sol Valley Ranch, an 824-acre cannabis growing facility. The ranch is about three miles north of Potrero, California.

CBP described the pilot, who has not yet been identified, as an “air interdiction agent.” The helicopter, N617GC, is listed as owned by Granite Coast Mapping, but operated by CBP. According to FAA registration information, Granite Coast Mapping has an address in Coronado, California. Its registration certificate is dated in September 2016.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Officials Say Drone Drama Doesn’t Match The Facts
Aviation NewsOfficials Say Drone Drama Doesn’t Match The FactsMark Phelps
FAA Encouraging GA Safety Management Systems
Aviation NewsFAA Encouraging GA Safety Management SystemsMark Phelps
Ukraine Develops Anti-Aircraft Lasers
Aviation NewsUkraine Develops Anti-Aircraft LasersRuss Niles
Airliner Backlog Hits 17,000 Planes
Aviation NewsAirliner Backlog Hits 17,000 PlanesRuss Niles
Pilot Convicted Of Criminal Charges In Fatal Australian Crash
Aviation NewsPilot Convicted Of Criminal Charges In Fatal Australian CrashRuss Niles
Pilot Groups Want FAA Denial Policy Stayed
Aviation NewsPilot Groups Want FAA Denial Policy StayedRuss Niles