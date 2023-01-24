Boston-Based Magellan Jets Expands Its Bizav Services Portfolio

This week, Boston-based business aviation service provider Magellan Jets has followed up the recent opening of a new passenger terminal at Laurence G. Hanscom Field (KBED) in Bedford, Massachusetts, with the launch of an aircraft sales and management division with offices at the terminal. Magellan now provides a fuller range of options for business jet users, from jet cards and charter brokerage to full ownership and management services.

Magellan Jets co-founder and CEO Joshua Hebert said, “For those customers whose needs have evolved to require more usage, control, and consistency, we’re pleased to continue to add value to their portfolio with our aircraft sales and management services—and we’re thrilled to open our first private terminal right in our back yard in Bedford.” Hanscom Field is a 20-mile drive from downtown Boston and is one of the busiest general aviation airports in the country.

Magellan Jets co-founder and President Anthony Tivnan added, “Because of our existing platform of charter and program solutions, we can guarantee aircraft owners charter revenue income to help offset their ownership cost. Owners will also have access to Magellan’s full product portfolio for any supplemental flight needs.”