California Legislature Passes Leaded Avgas Ban

California has passed the U.S.’s first leaded avgas ban effective in 2031.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

California is a governor's signature away from banning leaded aviation gasoline statewide. Politico Pro is reporting the California state Senate on Thursday passed bill that would outlaw the fuel starting in 2031. California is the first state to pass a leaded fuel ban. Several other states have similar legislation moving through their legislatures. The Senate vote passed 30-8. The day before, the House passed the bill, SB1193, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Caroline Menjivar by 59-11. It now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign. He could veto it but based on the two votes it would pass anyway with the required two-thirds majority to defeat a veto. Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the bill.

The bill was a compromise in that Menjivar's bill proposed a phase-out starting in 2026 based on a complicated formula for determining health risk. The amended measure is an unequivocal measure that would "ban airport operators and any public or private entity that offer aviation gasoline from selling or distributing leaded fuel starting in 2031." The delay resulted from pushback from aviation groups who argued an earlier deadline would threaten safety because a substitute fuel would not be widely available in time. The End Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative has been given until 2030 to come up with a drop-in replacement fuel that completely satisfies the fuel requirements for piston aircraft.

