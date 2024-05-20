California Pilots Urged To Contact Senators Over Leaded Fuel Ban

The Southern California Airspace Users Working Group is calling on its membership to contact their state senators to block a bill that would begin the phaseout of leaded aviation gasoline in 2027 (amended from 2026). As we reported earlier, State Sen. Caroline Menjivar introduced the bill in February. It calls for banning leaded avgas starting with airports in “disadvantaged” areas on Jan. 1, 2027. The bill has apparently cleared committees and is nearing a vote in the State Senate. Being proactive will help preserve our right as pilots to fly safely,” the eblast said. “Nobody ideally wants lead in our fuel, and solutions are being perfected. However, until they are perfected and commercially available, we need the fuel that has been proven safe.

The bill went to the Senate Standing Committee on Transportation in early April and passed 8-3 and it was referred to the Judiciary Committee. We couldn’t find a record of those proceedings but in the transportation committee opponents cited the lack of a commercially available replacement and noted the FAA had already set 2030 as the deadline to have a lead free 100-octane fuel universally available. Proponents countered that General Aviation Modifications’ G100UL has already been approved by the FAA via an STC and Swift Fuels plans to have its 100-octane fuel ready in 2025. The Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) group announced earlier this year that a fuel developed by Lyondell/Basell and VP Racing is expected to be ready by the end of 2025. It’s not clear when the California measure will reach the full State Senate but SCAUWG is urging members to contact their representatives now.