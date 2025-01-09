California Wildfires Trigger Massive Aerial Response

The wildfires devastating parts of Los Angeles, California, have led to the mobilization of one of Cal Fire's greatest arsenals—aviation.

According to a statement released Wednesday on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s website, the state has deployed at least six air tankers and 31 helicopters to combat the flames.

In addition to California’s response, the Pentagon has stepped in, announcing the deployment of ten Navy helicopters equipped with water delivery buckets to assist in aerial fire suppression. A Pentagon press secretary also confirmed the activation of four C-130 aircraft outfitted with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) units. This technology allows C-130 Hercules planes to be converted into firefighting aircraft with minimal modifications, providing a critical boost to the firefighting effort.

California has also enlisted help from Canada, as several helicopters from Coulson Aviation have arrived to fight the blaze. Among the assets are three Boeing CH-47 Chinook helitankers, each equipped with 3,000-gallon tanks, and a smaller Sikorsky helicopter, as reported by CTV News Vancouver. Additionally, two Canadian-made water bombers have also been requested to join the fight.

Other states such Arizona and Colorado are also sending aircraft to support the operations.