Chris Rocheleau Appointed Acting FAA Chief Amid Aviation Midair

Chris Rocheleau was appointed acting head of the FAA in the midst of a fatal midair crash in Washington, D.C.

In a White House press briefing Thursday morning, President Trump announced the appointment of Chris Rocheleau as acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Rocheleau’s appointment comes hours after an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport— the first fatal commercial plane crash in the United States since 2009.

Rocheleau, an Air Force veteran, has more than 20 years of experience with the FAA having held key positions, including acting associate administrator for aviation safety, chief of staff and assistant administrator for policy, international affairs, and environment. Prior to his promotion, he served as FAA Deputy Administrator.

Before returning to the FAA, Rocheleau spent the past three years as the chief operating officer of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), which praised his recent appointment.

“Chris is an outstanding leader who will be good for the FAA, good for aviation and good for the country, especially at this challenging time,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen in a press release. “He has demonstrated excellence at every level in the government, military and aviation industry.”

Former FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker stepped down last week ahead of Trump’s return to the White House.

