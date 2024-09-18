Garmin Gets Nod For New G5000 Upgrade Platform

The approved G5000 integrated flight deck for the Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen2 incorporates a trio of landscape flight displays, all with split-screen capability. Actuation is via a pair of touchscreen controllers. The new installation includes, for the first time, two GI 275 electronic flight instruments that can serve as standby ADIs. The approved installation also includes a digital Automatic Flight Control System.

Carl Wolf, Garmin V-P of Aviation Sales and Marketing, said, “The successful certification of the G5000 for Cessna Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen 2 business jets is a significant achievement for Garmin and our customers. We are thrilled to expand our G5000 program, offering a cutting-edge avionics suite that provides safety-enhancing tools, situational awareness and operational efficiency to now over 1,000 eligible aircraft. With this certification, we are also bringing even more advanced features and capabilities to the Citation Excel and XLS fleet, ensuring these aircraft remain at the forefront of technology for years to come.”