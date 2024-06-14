Colorado’s Centennial Airport Leads Unleaded Aviation Fuel Initiative with $300,000 Grant Approval

Colorado’s Centennial Airport secured approval for a $300,000 grant aimed at supporting a subsidy program for unleaded aviation fuel sales.
The initiative aims to incentivize the switch from leaded to unleaded aviation fuels by offsetting the higher costs of the new unleaded fuel by reimbursing pilots for the price difference. The move comes as the airport strives to proactively address community concerns over lead.
Local officials and environmentalist groups applauded the decision. In a June 13 press release, Rep. Kyle Brown, who sponsored the bill enabling this funding, said, “With this grant, Centennial Airport and Arapahoe County will continue to lead the way in transitioning towards unleaded fuel. I encourage airports across Colorado to follow Centennial’s lead in applying for this new funding.”
In May 2023, Centennial Airport became the first in Colorado to offer unleaded aviation fuel. Stakeholders say the subsidy program shows promise as 80% of the training aircraft operating on the field are certified to safely use the 94 octane unleaded aviation fuel. Meanwhile, an airport spokesperson said that a year after its introduction, Swift UL94 unleaded aviation fuel accounts for 23% of all avgas sales at Centennial Airport.
I wonder if anyone has seen valve recession in aircraft engines using 94UL?
Back when unleaded car gas came out, they had to switch to hardened valve seats. I wonder if aircraft engines have replaceable valve seats, and how much that would cost.
Both Lycoming and Continental has service bulletins their engines have been ready for unleaded fuel for several years. Investigation continues over the UND valve seat recession, but early test results from Lycoming said it was the way and manner the engines were operated that some of the engines has this issue.
Taking the lead OUT of current 100LL AvGas should NOT COST MORE!
Why the hell are they going with a higher cost fuel (Swift)?
Utter madness.
It’s simple market dynamics. Unleaded fuels are new products with even fewer gallons produced and sold than leaded avgas (which is already a low-volume product.) When a product has limited supply, it gets more expensive.
Plus FBOs that offer it probably had to buy additional trucks and tanks for it, so that expense has to be paid for.
When 100LL is fully replaced, fuel prices ought to stabilize where they should be.