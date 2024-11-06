USAF Warns New Aircraft Might Cost Too Much

This rendering of a proposed sixth-generation fighter accompanied by collaborative drones could represent part of a wish list that is outside the bounds of the U.S. Air Force’s available budget. Credit: Collins Aerospace

The online military information source The War Zone published a detailed report this week focused on U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall addressing financial “uncertainty” involving current modernization efforts. In his keynote address at the Airlift/Tanker Association’s annual symposium last Friday (Nov. 1), Kendall discussed the affordability of new stealth fighters, advanced aerial refueling tankers and highly autonomous drones. He said the USAF’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative, the Next Generation Air Refueling System efforts, and the sixth-generation combat jet program (also known as the Penetrating Counter-Air [PCA] platform) with its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) drone program are assembled under the wider NGAD umbrella, and that affordability is a problem.

Kendall told attendees they might have heard that the Department of the Air Force is reconsidering the sixth-generation fighter. “This isn’t entirely accurate,” he said, “or at least it is incomplete. We are actually looking hard at the combination of the Next Generation Air Dominance platform, the Increment Two uncrewed Collaborative Combat Aircraft, and the Next Generation Aerial Refueling System, all in an Agile Combat Employment context.”