67 People Involved In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Blackhawk Helicopter In Washington

There were 60 passengers and four crew aboard a PSA CRJ700 regional jet, American Airlines Flight 5342 that collided with an Army Blackhawk helicopter, with three service member on board, on short final for Reagan National Airport. The flight was operated on behalf of American Airlines and originated in Wichita. The plane ended up in the Potomac. No official word on casualties yet. Video coverage here.

LiveATC audio here. Crash sequence starts at 17:26 with ATC asking the helicopter (PAT25) if they have the RJ in sight and to pass behind it.

The FAA issued the following statement an hour after the accident:

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 Blackhawk helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation. We will provide updates as information comes in."