Daher Delivers TBM 960 For Wildfire Air Attack Operations

Two TBM 960 “birddog” aircraft were delivered to Conair Group Inc. to support wildfire air attack operations in Canada.

Photo by Daher

Daher Aircraft delivered the first two TBM 960 “birddog” aircraft to Conair Group, Inc. to support wildfire air attack operations in Canada, the company announced Tuesday.

Conair, a global leader in aerial firefighting, said it selected the TBM 960 after an extensive evaluation of 50 aircraft types. The pressurized, turboprop-powered TBM 960 stood out for its advanced technology, reliability and strong support from Daher.

Conair said the TBM 960s will be equipped with specialized avionics and wildfire-specific technology to enhance their role in aerial firefighting operations.

Mike Benson, Conair’s director of business development, noted that the company’s current fleet of birddog aircraft is nearing the end of its operational life due to the intense conditions they face daily, including turbulence, extreme temperatures, thick smoke and constant attitude changes.

“The new TBM 960s offer key advantages for aerial firefighting response. They are fast, keeping pace with large airtankers; offer superior visibility, providing crews with the ability to observe aircraft in a crowded airspace; are able to fly low and slow, showing airtankers where to place drops on a wildfire; and can be converted into multi-role platforms if desired by our government agency partners—incorporating the technologies used to map wildfires or provide search & rescue capability.” Benson said.

Daher’s TBM 960 was introduced in 2022. The aircraft has a maximum range of 1,730 nautical miles with a cruise speed of 330 knots.

Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
