Daher TBM Owners’ Group Meets In California

A total of 285 pilots, owners and companions attended the 2024 conference of the Daher TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA). Eighty-one TBM turboprop singles lined the ramp at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Palm Springs, California, near the location of the meeting in Indian Wells, California. The aircraft included the full lineage of turboprop singles from Daher, TBM 700s, 850s, 900s, 930s, 940s and the newest variant, the TBM960.

The four-day gathering featured seminars on training standardization, cockpit technology, tax considerations and safety guidance from experts. Daher representatives from the TBM distributors’ network and service centers joined others from industry suppliers, along with a nine-member team of Daher executives headed by VP of Customer Support Raphael Maitre.

The meeting also hosted a charity auction of TBM equipment, accessories and systems. Also on auction were travel experiences, including a Daher-sponsored trip to Paris, France, in June 2025. Highlights of the trip include VIP treatment at the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris, a visit to Daher Headquarters and the TBM factory in Tarbes, France, culminating in a TBM flight from Tarbes over southwestern France. Proceeds from the auction benefit the TBMOPA Foundation, a charity organization that promotes aviation-centric organization such as nonprofit Able Flight, which provides flight training and career education opportunities for recipients with physical disabilities. This year’s auction yielded a record total of $272,500.