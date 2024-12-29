NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Dash-8 Gear Collapse In Halifax

Left gear collapsed on PAL Airlines Dash-8 at Halifax. No serious injuries.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screenshot/Nick Sorter/X

There were no serious injuries when a PAL Airlines Dash-8 suffered a left main gear collapse while landing at Stanfield International Airport in Halifax, Nova Scotia, late Saturday. The cause of the gear collapse wasn't immediately known. The aircraft was operating as Air Canada 2259 from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. There were 73 passengers on board and the normal crew complement would have been at least four. The aircraft stopped next to a runway and the occupants had to be taken to the terminal by bus. The airport was closed for about two hours.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
