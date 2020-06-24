Diamond Introduces DA50 RG

Diamond Aircraft officially introduction its single-engine, retractable gear DA50 RG on Wednesday. The model was first announced at Aero Friedrichshafen in 2019 and completed its first flight the following October. Diamond expects the DA50 RG to receive its EASA type certificate later this summer with deliveries beginning during the first quarter of 2021. FAA certification is expected by the end of 2021.

“We are very excited to be presenting the DA50 RG to the market,” said Diamond Aircraft Austria CEO Liqun Zhang. “We are convinced that our all-new DA50 RG will be the new star on the piston single market for private pilots needing more seats and space and charter operators looking for a low-cost alternative.”

The five-seat DA50 RG is powered by the Continental CD-300 engine and comes equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi flight deck. Optional features include a removable right-hand control stick, oxygen system, electric air conditioning, TKS de-icing system and Garmin GCU 476 keypad. The DA50 RG has a top speed of 181 knots, range of 750 NM and useful load of 1,232 pounds. Model price has not yet been announced.