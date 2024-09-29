Drug-Filled Cherokee Lands On Highway

As we've pointed out before in airplane mishap coverage, sometimes the line between good and bad luck is razor thin. Never was that more true than for the pilot and passenger aboard a Cherokee 235 who walked away from a highway landing and into the arms of local law enforcement last Thursday. The duo put down on Highway 76 north of San Diego with engine trouble. Both plane and people were undamaged but the incident prompted the usual response from police, fire and ambulance and the cops naturally wanted to take a look inside the plane.

Shortly after the mishap, which blocked a lane of the highway for a time, Oceanside Police announced they'd found a "large quantity of narcotics" in the Cherokee.There were enough drugs found to send the two occupants straight to jail and prompt an FBI investigation. The two were not identified but they were reportedly Oceanside residents. The FAA is also looking into it.