EAGLE Issues Post-Forum Statement On Fuel Progress

The End Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) group has issued a statement (copied in full below) summarizing its take on the forum it held Monday at AirVenture, stressing the need to preserve access to 100LL while a new unleaded replacement is developed. It also reiterated its stand that an ASTM fuel specification, while not a requirement, will make it easier to convince all stakeholders, particularly those in the transportation, storage and dispensing business, that the fuel is suitable.

“While an ASTM International specification is not required for a fuel to be certified, its absence may make it more challenging for the market to accept,” Castagna added. “OEMs, airports, FBOs, and other businesses across the entire aviation supply chain have historically relied on ASTM for the testing of a broad range of materials compatibility aspects, and to establish quality control standards for distribution. Stakeholders also

consider confidence and demand in making business decisions.”

Of the three fuels still in the running, General Aviation Modifications Inc.’s G100UL, Swift Fuels’ 100R and LyondellBasell/VP Racing’s UL100E, only G100UL will not be getting an ASTM spec but it’s also the only fuel that is already certified by the FAA through a supplementary type certificate and it’s the only one that has been produced in any quantity. GAMI licensee Vitol Aviation has 1.3 million gallons of the fuel fully approved for sale sitting in tanks in Louisiana.

The full EAGLE statement follows: