FAA Launches Two New Career Grant Programs

The FAA announced today it has created two new grants “to develop the next generation of aviation professionals.” Aircraft Pilots Workforce Development Grants will help fund students to become aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) pilots. Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development Grants will help fund future aviation maintenance technicians.

Eligible organizations will see funding of up to $1 million for each fiscal year. The FAA said it had awarded $13.5 million in grants in 2024. Representatives from eligible organizations have until February 5, 2025, to apply for this year’s grant money at grants.gov.