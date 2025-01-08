NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

FAA Launches Two New Career Grant Programs

Last year, the agency awarded $13.5 million in education grants

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: FAA

The FAA announced today it has created two new grants “to develop the next generation of aviation professionals.” Aircraft Pilots Workforce Development Grants will help fund students to become aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) pilots. Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development Grants will help fund future aviation maintenance technicians.

Eligible organizations will see funding of up to $1 million for each fiscal year. The FAA said it had awarded $13.5 million in grants in 2024. Representatives from eligible organizations have until February 5, 2025, to apply for this year’s grant money at grants.gov.

There they will find a Notice of Funding Opportunity for each grant and information on eligibility, deadlines, evaluation criteria, and the application process. The FAA will post answers to frequently asked questions on its website.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
ATC Training Firm Taps Tech Developer’s Skill Sets
Aviation NewsATC Training Firm Taps Tech Developer’s Skill SetsMark Phelps
Report: Gulfstream Hits ‘Metallic’ Object at 27,000 Feet
Aviation NewsReport: Gulfstream Hits ‘Metallic’ Object at 27,000 FeetMark Phelps
Texas Congressman Pledges Anti-Drone Legislation
Aviation NewsTexas Congressman Pledges Anti-Drone LegislationMark Phelps
Atlantic Buys Into AAM Infrastructure Future
Aviation NewsAtlantic Buys Into AAM Infrastructure FutureMark Phelps
GA Getting The Boot At Asheville, NC Airport (KAVL)
Aviation NewsGA Getting The Boot At Asheville, NC Airport (KAVL)Mark Phelps
Grim Discovery For JetBlue FLL Maintenance Crew
Aviation NewsGrim Discovery For JetBlue FLL Maintenance CrewMark Phelps