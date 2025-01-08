FAA Launches Two New Career Grant Programs
Last year, the agency awarded $13.5 million in education grants
The FAA announced today it has created two new grants “to develop the next generation of aviation professionals.” Aircraft Pilots Workforce Development Grants will help fund students to become aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) pilots. Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development Grants will help fund future aviation maintenance technicians.
Eligible organizations will see funding of up to $1 million for each fiscal year. The FAA said it had awarded $13.5 million in grants in 2024. Representatives from eligible organizations have until February 5, 2025, to apply for this year’s grant money at grants.gov.
There they will find a Notice of Funding Opportunity for each grant and information on eligibility, deadlines, evaluation criteria, and the application process. The FAA will post answers to frequently asked questions on its website.