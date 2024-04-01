Emirates A380 Damaged In Moscow

Emirates is in a tough scrape after one of its A380s got grounded in Moscow in a ramp accident last week. The airline confirmed the Super Jumbo was taken out of service after a service truck “made contact” with the belly of the plane. It’s not clear who hit who in the mishap but the damage is extensive. Photos on X show composite skin torn away with the aircraft structure exposed.

It’s also not clear whether repairs will be complicated by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. It would appear the plane will have to be repaired in Moscow before it can be flown out. The aircraft was being readied for a flight to Dubai when the collision occurred. There were no passengers onboard. They were accommodated on a later flight. Emirates operates three flights a day using A380s and carries tens of thousands of passengers every month.