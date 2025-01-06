NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Emirates Denounces Fake Plane Crashes

Emirates is trying to get rid of viral videos depicting its airliners crashing.

While a handful of airlines are dealing with the aftermath of recent plane crashes, Emirates is battling a virtual onslaught of airborne carnage. The airline is hitting out at content creators who have produced AI-generated videos depicting an A380 and an A330 with exploding engines crashing, killing hundreds of people. "We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an Emirates plane crash," the airline said in an X post. "Emirates confirms it is fabricated content and untrue." It is also criticizing social media platforms.

Emirates says it immediately contacted all the usual suspects when it saw the video and was disappointed with the response. "We are in contact with the various social media platforms to remove the video or make clear that it is digitally created footage to avoid false and alarming information from circulating," the post said. "Unfortunately the platforms' responses to such content review requests are not quick enough, therefore necessitating this statement." The video below is still up on YouTube although it's now identified as fake.


