Piper Notches Int’l Certifications For M700 Fury

All approvals include FIKI and unimproved runway okays.

Mark Phelps
Credit: Piper Aircraft

Piper Aircraft announced yesterday it has received approvals from the European aviation Safety Agency (EASA); the Brazilian Agencia Nacional de Avicacão Civil (ANAC); and Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) for the M700 Fury turboprop single. The certifications include both flight into known icing (FIKI) approval and the ok to operate from unpaved surfaces.

Piper said, “Customers in these regions have been eagerly awaiting these certifications to take delivery of their aircraft, with deliveries beginning this month.” With its Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-52 turboprop engine, the Fury is the fastest single-engine aircraft in Piper’s long history with a max cruise speed of 301 knots (at 1,149 nautical miles’ range) with a range of 1,424 nautical miles at 292 knots. At best-range speed of 206 knots, the Fury can fly 1,852 nm with 45 minutes’ reserve. Takeoff and landing distances over a 50-foot obstacle are both less than 2,000 feet.

Piper President & CEO John Calcagno, said, “These approvals reinforce our commitment to delivering a world-class aircraft with exceptional performance, safety, and versatility to key international markets.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
