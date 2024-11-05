Eve Gets Final Airworthiness Criteria For EVTOL

Eve Air Mobility says it has received the final version of the airworthiness criteria from Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency for its urban mobility aircraft. The company, which is backed by Embraer, said its multicopter will be type certified under a "special class category" by the Brazilian agency. It's not clear how that will mesh with the FAR amendments and Special Federal Aviation Regulation for powered lift operations and pilot training announced at NBAA-BACE in October.

For Eve, it means getting going on type certification for the vehicle. "The publication of the final airworthiness criteria marks an important step towards the certification of our eVTOL," said Chief Technology Officer Luiz Valentini. The feedback received during the public consultation phase was invaluable in refining these criteria. Eve recently got financing for a new factory in Brazil and hopes to fly the test article of its vehicle sometime next year. It says it has letters of intent for 2900 of them.