Ex-Boeing CEO To Meet With Whistleblower Over Safety Allegations

Former Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is scheduled to meet one-on-one with whistleblower Sam Mohawk, who has raised concerns about safety issues and production practices at the company, according to Newsweek.

Brian Knowles, the attorney representing Mohawk, confirmed the upcoming meeting to Newsweek, noting that no lawyers will be present during the sit-down expected to take place in mid-September. Knowles called the meeting a "historic moment," signifying Boeing's newfound commitment to addressing Mohawk’s and other whistleblower’s concerns. "It's always a good sign when people want to sit down and talk through the issues. It's a much better sign than retaliation,” Knowles told Newsweek.

In June, Mohawk, a quality assurance inspector at Boeing's Washington factory where the 737 Max is manufactured, alleged that the company mishandled and lost track of hundreds of faulty parts. Knowles reported that his client witnessed “hundreds, if not thousands” of aircraft parts being left in the rain and corroded. Mohawk says he believed the parts were then used on planes.