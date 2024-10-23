NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Execaire To Assume Avfuel Branded-FBO Status

“Premier” Toronto FBO joins Avfuel family of branded facilities.

Singing the Execaire/Avfuel agreement are, left to right: Michael Fedele, Execaire Aviation’s president; and Ashley Courtis, head of marketing and communications; Pete Lisowski, Avfuel’s area manager for the Mid-Atlantic states; and Daryl Gair, area manager for Canada.

Canada’s Execaire Aviation announced today (October 23) its “premier” facility at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (CYYZ) has joined the family of Avfuel-branded FBOs, effective next week. With nine operational bases spanning the breadth of Canada, Execaire offers aircraft management services, charter sales, FBO services, aircraft sales and acquisitions, heavy maintenance and “a variety of technical support services.”

As a worldwide fuel distributor with expertise in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Avfuel’s global reach includes more than 3,500 locations worldwide and more than 675 Avfuel-branded FBOs. Joel Hirst, Avfuel senior V-P of sales, said “Execaire Aviation is known for its fusion of tradition and progress. Our values integrate seamlessly, providing exciting opportunities for growth and innovation.” Michael Fedele, Execaire Aviation President, said, “The partnership combines the strengths of two industry leaders, and together, we will deliver the highest standard of service excellence in the Toronto market.”

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
