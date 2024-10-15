NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Experimental Aircraft Show Improved Safety Stats

FAA numbers indicate fewer fatal accidents despite increased flight hours.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) reported last week that FAA’s safety figures for the Fiscal Year 2024 ending September 30 include an initial total of just 37 fatal accidents for aircraft registered in the Experimental category – well below the FAA’s “not-to-exceed” figure of 46. The numbers include 29 fatal accidents involving homebuilt aircraft, five for Experimental Light Sport Aircraft (ELSAs), two licensed in the Exhibition category and one research-and-development (R&D) aircraft.

The EAA said the figures reflect what is expected to be an overall improvement in safety for general aviation as a whole, despite an increase in flying hours. The association cited several of its initiatives that it says likely contributed to the improved safety numbers, including its Technical Counselor and Flight Advisor programs, as well as member resources for builders such as the EAA Flight Test Manual – about to be updated with a second edition. “EAA also works with the FAA to establish safety-minded opportunities, such as the second safety pilot allowance for homebuilt flight testing,” EAA wrote.

EAA V-P of Advocacy and Safety Sean Elliott said, “FAA officials have taken notice of these improved safety figures. Agency officials have remarked to us how EAA’s programs have helped build the safety culture that leads to these positive numbers.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
