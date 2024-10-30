NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

World Series Fly-Over F-18 ‘Conflicted’ With A Cessna

C-152 reportedly came close to stalling at low altitude.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: ABC 30 Action News video.

Four military aircraft, apparently returning from a flyover of Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium for Game One of the Major League Baseball World Series, had a close call with a civilian aircraft. After an overhead break at Long Beach Airport (KLGB) in California, one of three U.S. Navy F/A-18s based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in Nevada (accompanied by a USAF F-16) came dangerously close to a Cessna 152 taking off from an intersecting runway.

Responding to a request from AVweb, the FAA said in a statement: “While conducting an overhead approach to Runway 30 at Long Beach Airport in California, [the four military aircraft] conflicted with a Cessna 152 that was departing from Runway 26 Right. Air traffic control issued corrective instructions and traffic advisories to the aircraft. Required separation was maintained.”

A number of readers who witnessed the incident notified AVweb that it appeared the Cessna executed an extreme evasive maneuver and came close to stalling. Some witnesses speculated that the airplane descended from 700 feet to 400 feet above ground level.

The Long Beach Airport Facebook page alerted pilots ahead of time that there would be military aircraft operating from the airport over the weekend: “Heads up! Three F/A-18 aircraft and one F-16 will conduct operations at LGB between Friday (10/25) and Sunday (10/27). Times are tentative and subject to change.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
GAMI STC Giveaways Celebrate G100UL At Reid-Hillview
Aviation NewsGAMI STC Giveaways Celebrate G100UL At Reid-HillviewMark Phelps
Passenger Lands Cessna 150 After Pilot Incapacitation
Aviation NewsPassenger Lands Cessna 150 After Pilot IncapacitationMark Phelps
Reid-Hillview Airport Launching Sales Of G100UL
Aviation NewsReid-Hillview Airport Launching Sales Of G100ULRuss Niles
Wichita Photographer Dies In Tragic Ramp Accident
Aviation NewsWichita Photographer Dies In Tragic Ramp AccidentMark Phelps
Mystery In-Flight Strike Leads To Autoland Activation
Aviation NewsMystery In-Flight Strike Leads To Autoland ActivationMark Phelps
DOT’s Airline Refund Rules Go Into Effect Today
Aviation NewsDOT’s Airline Refund Rules Go Into Effect TodayMark Phelps