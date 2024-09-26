FAA And PASS Forge New Contract

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it has reached a new contract agreement with The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS)—a union representing approximately 11,000 FAA employees dedicated to flight safety and aircraft certification.

"The PASS workforce is an essential part of the FAA’s effort to keeping the flying public safe and holding airplane manufacturers to the highest standards," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in the Sept. 26 announcement. "This agreement represents both parties’ shared commitment to safety and recognizes the hard work and dedication of our workforce."

Under terms of the agreement, unionized employees in the FAA's Flight Standards and Aircraft Certification organizations will receive a $5,000 cash bonus and will maintain the option to work in the office just two days a week.