FAA Fast Tracks Electronic Registrations

The FAA published a final rule last week that allows online submission of aircraft registration documents. Previous regulations required registrants to submit original documents and ink-signed documents to register aircraft but the new rule does away with almost all of that. In some cases, certified or true copies will be needed. It's hoped the modernization move will speed up the process and chip away at the months-long delays in processing aircraft registrations. A companion rule also allows the FAA to email the completed registration certificates.