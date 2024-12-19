NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

FAA Institutes Multiple TFRs In Response To NJ Drones

Violators could be criminally charged

Eleven of the 22 new drone-specific Temporary Flight Restrictions are visible in this image. The TFR just north of the Solberg VOR is the existing restriction over Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. Credit: ForeFlight

The FAA instituted a series of 22 new Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) late yesterday prohibiting flight of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS - aka drones) within several specific areas in New Jersey. "Special permission" will be required to operate drones within the airspace. The TFRs will remain in effect until January 17.

TFRs had already been established over the Picatinny Arsenal and the Trump National Golf Club and remain in effect. The new TFRs appear to focus on areas along the approach paths to Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR), as well as some areas of critical infrastructure, such as the PSE&G (Public Service Electric & Gas) facility in Branchburg, NJ.

According to the FAA Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), officials have authority to use “deadly force” to enforce the restrictions if a drone poses an “imminent security threat.” Operators who violate the TFRs can be “intercepted, detained, and interviewed by law enforcement/security personnel.” The FAA may also impose civil penalties (up to $11,000 per violation) and take administrative action, including suspending or revoking the pilot’s certificate and pursuing criminal charges.

A full list of the TFRs can be found here.

