FAA Investigates Close Call Between Regional Jets

A close call between two regional jets that came within several hundred feet of each other over New York has caught the attention of federal investigators.

The incident, which occurred July 8, involved an American Eagle CRJ and an Endeavor Air CRJ. Footage from a police dash cam video, which circulated on X, showed the two jets seemingly close. At their nearest point the jets were just 725 feet apart.

Audio from air traffic control reveals the American Eagle flight was cleared to land on the same runway the Endeavor Air jet was taking off. The American pilots questioned the clearance before air traffic control can be heard telling the American Eagle flight to abort the landing and “go around.” While on the climb out, the American Eagle aircraft and the Endeavor Air jet came within several hundred feet of each other before the American flight turned out of its path.

Despite the close call, the FAA said instances like the one in Syracuse are on the decline. According to the agency, in the first five months of 2024, serious close calls dropped 68 percent compared with the same time period in 2023.