FAA Issues New Airworthiness Directive For Lycoming Engines

On Thursday, the FAA issued an airworthiness directive for specific Lycoming engines due to connecting rod failures.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an airworthiness directive (AD) on Thursday targeting specific Lycoming engines that are equipped with certain connecting rod assemblies.

The AD was issued in response to multiple reports of connecting rod failures that led to serious engine issues and in-flight shutdowns.

According to the agency, the AD requires regular oil inspections to check for bronze metal particles, and if any are found, further checks of the connecting rod bushings for damage or wear. If necessary, these parts must be replaced with approved ones.

Some 16,000 Lycoming engine models manufactured between January 2009 and February 2017 will be affected by this rule. Meanwhile, the FAA estimates costs to U.S. operators to be $3.76 million for oil inspections, $1.36 million for connecting rod bushing inspections, and roughly $12.19 million for necessary replacements.

After reviewing information and taking feedback into account, the FAA determined adopting the AD was essential for air safety—noting it will take effect December 5, 2024.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
