FAA Looking Into Possible G100UL Fuel Issues

The FAA is now reportedly investigating reports of damage to aircraft related to their use of GAMI's G100UL unleaded fuel in California. Inspectors looked at several planes involved at Watsonville Airport south of San Francisco. Various incidents of peeling paint, leaking fuel tanks and even a bent pushrod/seized valve have been reported in various forums.

GAMI is responding to inquiries and doing its own materials testing and is encouraging operators who believe the fuel is affecting their aircraft to report incidents. G100UL is being sold at Watsonville and Reid-Hillview Airport near San Jose. More than 100 airplanes at those fields and some from neighboring airports have the STC that allow them to use the unleaded gas.