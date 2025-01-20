NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

FAA Looking Into Possible G100UL Fuel Issues

FAA inspectors were at a California airport inspecting potential damage reports.

Credit: General Aviation Modifications, Inc. (GAMI)

The FAA is now reportedly investigating reports of damage to aircraft related to their use of GAMI's G100UL unleaded fuel in California. Inspectors looked at several planes involved at Watsonville Airport south of San Francisco. Various incidents of peeling paint, leaking fuel tanks and even a bent pushrod/seized valve have been reported in various forums.

GAMI is responding to inquiries and doing its own materials testing and is encouraging operators who believe the fuel is affecting their aircraft to report incidents. G100UL is being sold at Watsonville and Reid-Hillview Airport near San Jose. More than 100 airplanes at those fields and some from neighboring airports have the STC that allow them to use the unleaded gas.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
