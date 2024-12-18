FAA Postpones Medical Certification Changes

The FAA has backtracked on a policy change regarding medial denials and deferrals after facing backlash from the industry. Five days after receiving a letter from 14 pilot organizations, the agency says it has deferred implementation of the policy pending further consultation. The new policy would have resulted in medical deferrals sent to the agency without all necessary documentation becoming denials that would be reversed if the paperwork was properly filed. The groups were concerned about various unintended consequences of the policy, which was to be put in place Jan. 1. Here's the FAA's full statement.