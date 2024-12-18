FAA Postpones Medical Certification Changes
Move came five days after backlash on new policy to deny deferred medicals if they didn’t have complete documentation.
The FAA has backtracked on a policy change regarding medial denials and deferrals after facing backlash from the industry. Five days after receiving a letter from 14 pilot organizations, the agency says it has deferred implementation of the policy pending further consultation. The new policy would have resulted in medical deferrals sent to the agency without all necessary documentation becoming denials that would be reversed if the paperwork was properly filed. The groups were concerned about various unintended consequences of the policy, which was to be put in place Jan. 1. Here's the FAA's full statement.
"FAA Statement on Postponement of Medical Denial Process Change
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will postpone the implementation of a process change for individuals applying for an airman medical certificate with incomplete exams and paperwork after receiving feedback from aviation stakeholders. The process of issuing initial denials set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, will be postponed until March 1, 2025. The decision to implement this change was not associated with the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, but the need to provide immediate answers to airmen regarding the medical certification process.
Postponing allows the FAA additional time to educate the pilot community and to host a listening session with various aviation associations in early January."