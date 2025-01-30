NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

FAA Report Highlights Staffing Issues Amid Reagan National Midair Collision

A preliminary FAA report reveals that air traffic control staffing at Reagan National Airport was “not normal” during Wednesday night’s midair accident.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0

A preliminary Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) report obtained by AP News noted that air traffic control staffing at Reagan National Airport was “not normal” during Wednesday night’s midair accident in Washington, D.C.  

According to the report, the controller responsible for managing helicopters near the airport was also overseeing aircraft landing and departing on the runways—tasks that are typically divided between two separate controllers.

Chronic understaffing has plagued the Reagan National control tower, with only 19 fully certified controllers as of September 2023—far below the FAA and controllers’ union target of 30, according to a report from Fox News.

While the FAA hired more than 1,500 new air traffic controller candidates last year, the agency still faces a shortage of about 3,000 controllers, according to new data. High attrition rates, including retirements and training dropouts, continue to offset hiring efforts, contributing to delays and safety concerns.  

President Trump addressed the collision during a press conference on Thursday where he suggested that the FAA’s DEI hiring could have contributed to the crash. Meanwhile, the NTSB stated that it would release specific findings as the investigation progresses.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Daher Delivers TBM 960 For Wildfire Air Attack Operations
Aviation NewsDaher Delivers TBM 960 For Wildfire Air Attack OperationsAmelia Walsh
Pilot/Olympian Iris Cummings Critchell Dies At 104
Aviation NewsPilot/Olympian Iris Cummings Critchell Dies At 104Amelia Walsh
Chris Rocheleau Appointed Acting FAA Chief Amid Aviation Midair
Aviation NewsChris Rocheleau Appointed Acting FAA Chief Amid Aviation MidairAmelia Walsh
No Survivors In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Black Hawk Helicopter In Washington (Updated)
Aviation NewsNo Survivors In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Black Hawk Helicopter In Washington (Updated)Russ Niles
USAF F-35 Crashes In Alaska: Pilot Safe
Aviation NewsUSAF F-35 Crashes In Alaska: Pilot SafeMark Phelps
Orlando Authority Delays ADS-B-Derived Landing Fees
Aviation NewsOrlando Authority Delays ADS-B-Derived Landing FeesMark Phelps